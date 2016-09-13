Badgers claim 2nd win of golf season at Cerbat Cliffs

KINGMAN – Joey Christopherson shot a 5-over par 41, Ben Osterloh finished his day with a 46 and the Prescott golf team earned its second win of the season with a 182 team stroke score at Cerbat Cliffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Christopherson’s 41 earned him top card on the day, and his first individual win of the 2016 season for Prescott, which braved windy conditions throughout the three-way contest.

“It made for a tough day on the course,” first-year Prescott head coach Tony Dalton said.

Prescott’s 38-over par 182 was 10 strokes better than second-place Lee Williams’ 192 [+48]. Kingman came in third with a 209 [+65].

Rounding out the top four for the Badgers included Chase Kasun’s 11-over par 47 performance, while Payton Peterson turned in a 48 [+12]. Brance Christopherson wrapped up the top five with a 54 [+18].

Prescott opened the season with a win at the Continental Country Club in Flagstaff during a four-way event featuring the Badgers, Coconino, Kingman and Page on Aug. 30.

The Badgers tied with Anthem Preparatory for the lead in their home opener at Antelope Hills on Sept. 6, with rival Bradshaw Mountain and Kingman also in attendance.

NEXT UP

Prescott continues its four-match road swing with a four-way event in Page at Glen Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Badgers will face Page, Coconino and 4A Grand Canyon region rival Flagstaff for the first time this season. Tee time in Page is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.