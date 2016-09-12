Two housing projects top Prescott Council agenda Tuesday

PRESCOTT – Two separate residential projects in northeast Prescott, totaling more than 450 home units, will go to the Prescott City Council this week for possible approval.

The council voting session will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will be preceded by a study session at 1 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The largest of the residential projects is the 255-lot Antelope Crossing (formerly Deep Well Ranch Estates) – a single-family workforce-housing project that is planned on 48 acres near the Prescott Airport. It will go to the council for review of the preliminary plat and water service agreement.

Other matters on the Sept. 13 agendas include: • During the 1 p.m. study session: Discussion of a draft ordinance for city regulation of structured sober living homes. A memo notes that the City Attorney Jon Paladini would present a draft ordinance for council discussion and direction. An ordinance that would tighten up the city’s regulation of group homes has been discussed for months, as a follow-up to state legislation that was approved in the 2016 legislative session, and became effective in early August. In recent discussions, the council has considered a number of requirements, including: 24-hour supervision at group homes; minimum qualifications and training for house managers; and a defined plan for discharge from a recovery program. • A presentation and discussion of a draft ordinance that would authorize the city’s code enforcement officer to cite for all city ordinance infractions. Currently code enforcement is limited to issuing citations only for violation of the property maintenance section of the city code. • Consider a temporary rock-crushing permit for the Lakeview Plaza Subdivision, located near the intersection of Willow Creek and Willow Lake roads (during the 3 p.m. voting session).

The project would be located on James Deep Well Ranch land between the newly realigned Willow Creek Road and Highway 89, just south of the Deep Well Ranch Road roundabout.

The 255 homes would require an allocation of 89.25 acre-feet of water from the city. The developer is proposing that about 64 acre-feet of the necessary water come from a reservation of city water that dates back to a decades-old commitment for the Deep Well Ranch land. The developer’s request seeks an additional 25 acre-feet from the workforce housing category in the city’s water portfolio.

Prescott City Manager Craig McConnell said Friday, Sept. 9, that the proposed selling prices of the homes (estimated by developers at an Aug. 11 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to be in the $185,000-to-$225,000 range) “would meet one or all of the criteria” for the city’s workforce housing category.

The arrangement would involve a good faith agreement with the developers, McConnell said, adding, “We’re not proposing to get into a labyrinth of regulation here; we’re steering away from that.”

Such regulation could “mushroom into deed restrictions,” McConnell said, noting, “We do not have a housing authority.” He added that the city’s workforce-housing water category could well go away in the coming water policy for 2017.

Along with the single-family project at Antelope Crossing, the council also will be discussing a site plan and water agreement for a separate 200-unit multi-family apartment complex near the intersection of Willow Lake Road and Highway 89. The property owner is listed as Ran & Associates.

Currently used as the Dells View Mobile Home Park, the 7.5-acre parcel is being planned for six separate apartment buildings that would house 200 one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, with a seventh building in the center for a community center, indoor pool, and media center for the residents.

The parcel is contiguous to Temple B’rith Shalom synagogue to the east, Basis School to the south, and the Prescott Lakes Commerce Center to the west, according to a city memo. The primary access would be from Brohner Way.

The council’s Water Issues Committee earlier recommended approval for 12.5 acre-feet of groundwater and 12.25 acre-feet of alternative water to serve 99 apartments (the first phase of the project). The groundwater allocation is credited from 25 existing residential units on the property, which are served by a well that would be required to be abandoned, a city memo stated.

Beyond that, McConnell said all of the available alternative water for 2016 “has been used or allocated.”

The city memo adds: “The applicant is aware that the allocation of water for phase 1 does not obligate the city to provide it for phase 2. It is anticipated that the applicant will request a further allocation in calendar year 2017.”