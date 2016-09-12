Still painful to look at 9/11 artwork and remember

Like many people, Bonnie Casey finds it hard to talk about even after 15 years. Time has not erased the events of Sept. 11, 2001, from her heart and mind, she said.

The Chino Valley artist was in southern France on Sept. 11, 15 years ago, when two jetliners struck the World Trade Center. She was teaching a workshop on the shores of the Mediterranean, and she and 23 other American women watched the events unfold on CNN, an English-speaking station.

“We gathered in front of the television. I asked the women to please draw to help get it out of their system,” Casey said. “I thought we could help ourselves by painting the images.”

All they wanted was to return home, but their flights were delayed several days. They could leave France, but airlines weren’t allowed to land in the States.

“They wanted to take us into Greenland, and we said we’d wait. We flew out piecemeal – a lot of the women were from California and they caught different flights,” she said.

Casey, 83, still has a panel of three sketches she made from the television images. She said she wasn’t sure if the other women kept their artwork or even if any of them are still alive.

“I kept it. It meant so much more to me,” she said. “I don’t know if anybody would really want to have it in their home. It’s very sad.”