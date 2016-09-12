Report of man kicking dog leads to drug arrest

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Police who responded to a report of a man kicking his dog on Friday, Sept. 9, ended up arresting the man on felony drug charges, PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

Police arrived at the scene in the 6500 block of Second Street about 3:10 p.m., and found Chris J. Long, 39, of Chino Valley, sitting in his car with the dog.

He told officers he had been trying to teach the dog to walk on a leash, Kaufman said, and got out of the car to demonstrate.

“When Chris Long exited the vehicle he was seated in, a glass pipe with blue swirls which had burn marks on observed was partially sticking out of (his) pocket,” and he was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, Kaufman said.

Long had a baggie and another container, each filled with a “white crystalline substance” in his pockets, Kaufman said.

In the car, police found another glass pipe with drug residue in it and his wallet, containing $1,180 cash.

“After being read his Miranda rights, Chris Long stated that the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia located on his person and inside his vehicle was his,” Kaufman said.

Police found a total of 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $1,650.

Long was charged with two felonies, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, and booked into the Camp Verde jail.