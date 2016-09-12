Prescribed burns near Prescott set for Sept. 13-17

PRESCOTT – Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District are planning to begin two previously announced prescribed burns south of Prescott, Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 13-17, if conditions are favorable.

• Crooks prescribed fire is a 381-acre maintenance burn located 3 miles south of Prescott and adjacent to Ponderosa Park. Vegetation consists of chaparral and ponderosa pine. Night time smoke impacts could occur within the Ponderosa Park area and the Hassayampa River drainage.

• Ponderosa prescribed fire is a 422-acre maintenance burn located 3 miles south of Prescott and adjacent to Ponderosa Park. Vegetation consists of ponderosa pine and chaparral. Night time smoke impacts could occur in Ponderosa Park and the Hassayampa River drainage. Major roads impacted could include Highway 89 and Ponderosa Park Road (County Road 101).

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems, a news release states. These fires mimic natural fire by reducing forest fuels, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. These treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels moisture levels and conditions. For information, call 928-777-5799, 928-443-8000 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/