Police looking for missing girl

PRESCOTT – A missing girl has been spotted in Prescott and may have been seen in Prescott Valley, and police want to know where to find her.

The Flagstaff Police Department is requesting help from the public to find Melody Murphy.

She is white, 17 years old, about five-feet, four-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, with blonde or brown hair and blue eyes.

Melody was reported as a runaway from a shelter on Aug. 17, according to police.

She takes prescribed medications and left the shelter without them.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with yellow stripes, black jeans, black shoes, and a band choker-style necklace.

Police believe she was in Prescott on Aug. 20 and there are reports that she was

seen in Prescott Valley in the days after that.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Barreras at 928-679-4055 or the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.