Notices: Week of Sept. 12

Prescott Art Docents kick off their Monday Morning Program talks Monday, Sept. 12, with hospitality at 10 a.m. in the Gallery of Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., and the program at 10:30 a.m. in the PCA Theater. Prescott glass and silver artist Cindi Shaffer will speak about her work which includes glass-fusing and casting, mold-making, silver-smithing and more. Monday Morning Program talks continue throughout the fall and spring with subjects presented by local artists and crafts people, museum curators and art Docents. The public is invited to join. Visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com for further information. Call Andrea at 928-636-7207 or email Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com.

There is life after stroke. Two new support groups for stroke survivors and the family of stroke survivors begin meeting Friday, Sept. 16, on the campus of Prescott United Methodist Church (Deborah Room). The groups, sponsored by People Who Care, will meet from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. the third Friday of the month. People Who Care, 928-445-2480.

Calling all Cold War and peace time veterans living in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Yavapai County: AMVETS Post No. 3 of Central Yavapai County now meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays at the American Legion in Chino Valley, Highway 89 and Third. AMVETS provides support for veterans and active military in procuring earned entitlements as well as community services that enhance citizens’ quality of life. AMVETS accepts all veterans who have served honorably in the U.S. armed forces, active guard or reserves.

Tri City Singles is a group of fun-loving singles in the Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Central Yavapai County who like getting together and enjoying each other’s company. The schedule includes a variety of fun filled activities from which you may choose. There is a “Meet and Greet” social at 11 a.m. every Saturday at the Prescott Gateway Mall, in the food court area. For calendars and newsletters, visit www.tricitysingles.org.

Pilots who served in any of our military forces, their offspring or any air crew member whose service was during WWII are invited to join with Pilots of WWII for this year’s annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado from Sept. 7 to 13. Contact Tom Loveless, 9973 West 86th Ave., Arvada, CO 80005 or email bobford@cableone.net for detailed information.”

Calling all Thunderbird owners with cars from 2003-2004! We are organizing a club in Prescott! Send your email address to dianeshrager@gmail.com and I will plan an evening meeting at a local restaurant to discuss rallies, field trips, happy hours, etc.

Prescott Hiking Club is a hiking and social organization formed for the pleasure of hiking with others and enjoying the out of doors. For information about joining the club and about our hikes, visit www.prescotthiking.com or email prescotthikingclub@gmail.com.

Franklin Phonetic School a National Blue Ribbon School, is accepting Kindergarten enrollment forms for the 2016-2017 school year. This year we will offer a morning class, or a full day class at no cost. Franklin School has been in operation since 1996. We are a K-8 program of a traditional nature with an emphasis on academics as well as the fine arts. Franklin School is a Public Charter School serving students in grades K-8. There is no fee to attend Franklin, and we are listed as an "Excelling School." To obtain an enrollment form, contact the school at 928-775-6747. We are located at 6116 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 95th annual reunion in Springfield, Missouri from Sept. 20 - 24, 2016, contact secretary-treasurer, Bob Haynes, at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224-225-1202; or visit www.2ida.org.

Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. Second St. in Prescott Valley meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. They offer Bingo at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, fish fry at 5 p.m. on Fridays, tacos for $1 at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, and burgers and fries for $7 at 4 p.m. on Monday. For information on these or other events and rentals, call 928-772-8660.

Thin Blue Line, a grassroots movement that honors law enforcement professionals, began activities throughout Prescott and the Quad Cities. In light of all of the negative press recently presented by the National Media, the citizens of our area are going to show our Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies the admiration and respect they deserve. It is hard to imagine a job that is more thankless, but more necessary, than that of a law enforcement officer. To show support for this project, email rbamedic@yahoo.com.

Cedar Tree Montessori has scholarship money available for preschool. Financial guidelines apply. Visit cedartreemontessori@gmail.com for information. There is also an opening for work exchange program at Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool. For information, visit cedartreemontessori@gmail.com.

Skull Valley School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program. They will offer healthy meals every school day for a cost of $1. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price is $0.35 for lunch. Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program. To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can complete the application, available at the Skull Valley School office and return it to the school.

Life Connections Pregnancy Help Center: If you are pregnant, or know who is and may be struggling and in need of help, Life Connections offers free confidential pregnancy tests, resources, referrals and “Earn While You Learn” classes on pregnancy, childbirth, child rearing and post abortion healing. Earn "baby bucks" with each class to spend at our Baby Boutique. Located at 7875 E. Florentine Road, Suite C, Prescott Valley; opened Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 928-227-3130 or just stop in! Volunteers (training provided) always welcome and donations (monetary or baby items) gladly accepted.

Prescott Art Docents have shared their love of art with children and adults since 1971 by offering classroom and community art presentations. Docent training is provided, so it’s not necessary to have artistic skills or a background in art history or teaching. Continuing education is offered through our Monday morning program series, held during the school year and open to the public. For more information call Andrea at 928-636-7207 or contact Joslyn on email at ejcandh@msn.com. Visit the Prescott Art Docents calendar at google.com.

Child Find - Do you suspect that a child you know may have a disability? Does this child: have trouble seeing people and objects; have difficulty hearing voices and other sounds; remain unusually quiet for long periods of time; have difficulty talking or pronouncing words properly; move about with difficulty when crawling, walking or running; learns slowly…and have difficulty understanding; have trouble playing with children or getting along with adults; have other special health problems? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, call your local school district today. Learn about screenings and special services that are available for all children from birth through age 21. If this child is younger than 3 years old, call the Arizona Early Intervention Program (AZEIP) at 602-532-9960, toll free in Arizona 888-439-5609. If this child is 3 to 5 years of age, call the C.V.U.S.D. Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC) at 928-636-3842 and set up an appointment for a screening. If this child is 5 to 21 years of age, call your child’s school or the C.V.U.S.D. Special Services Office at 928-636-0363.

High Desert Artists, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization, looking to become a leader in improving the lives of people in Northern Arizona, has implemented a new HDA Community Outreach Program benefiting seniors, youth and non-profits in the area. HDA's Scholarship Fund will become part of this program. In the near future HDA grant money will be available to nonprofits with an emphasis on art enrichment, education and art therapy. For information, call Judy at 928-636-0358.

Volante Academy of the Arts, a non-profit Fine Arts School, is accepting new students of all ages, including adults, in guitar, voice and piano. To schedule or for further information, call Jan Luke at 928-772-1218.

Child Haven, a division of Arizona’s Children Association, 440 N. Washington Ave., Prescott, has free diapers and wipes available to families in need. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call Jan at 928-443-1991, ext. 2010.

Prescott Unified School District offers comprehensive special education services to eligible students ages 3 through 21 years and to children from birth through age 21 who have a suspected disability. Children from birth to age 3 with other disabilities will be referred to appropriate agencies for services. All referrals are considered confidential and services are provided at no cost. The parent, legal guardian or surrogate parent retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law. Public school services include screening in areas of suspected disabilities such as vision, hearing, motor skills, speech, language, cognitive, academic and/or social emotional development. Evaluations in the schools are provided for several areas of suspected disabilities including learning disabilities, speech and language development, physical impairments, vision or hearing problems, mental retardation, emotional disturbances, autism/pervasive developmental disorders, health impairments, developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries. A free appropriate public education with a full continuum of services is available for eligible children with disabilities. For more information concerning eligibility criteria and referral procedures, contact the principal or counselor of your local school or call the Special Education Director, Terry Gorman at 928-717-3236.

NAZCARE is now offering Warm Line Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing! The Warm Line operates from 5 to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. The Warm Line is a friendly, supportive person to help and support another when a person is dealing with stress, issues in recovery, and to alleviate loneliness and isolation. It operates after business hours when NAZCARE Wellness Centers are not open and in the dark hours to increase a person's support system. If you need a friendly, supportive person, get in touch through the Warm Line. Telephone for Hearing: 1-888-404-5530; Videophone for the Deaf and H/H 1-888-404-5530; Purple VP: 928-239-2500; Sorenson VP: 928-515-2396; Text Message: 928-351-1099.

The Yavapai Food Council is looking for volunteers to serve as Neighborhood Coordinators to mobilize their friends and neighbors in alleviating hunger in our community by participating in the Food Neighbors Project. This involves only 4-6 hours every two months and is immensely satisfying in knowing that you are doing your part in supplying our local food providers such as Community Cupboard with nourishing food for all age groups. This project has become extremely effective in the Verde Valley over the past 12 months and has recently expanded to the quad city area. Contact Bob Painter, Area Coordinator at 928-443-5069 or go to www.yavapaifoodneighborsproject.org.

All are invited to join an Interdenominational Christian Family Worship Co-op. Families will take turns planning and leading the group in a wide variety of worship services. For information and location, contact Mary Halvorson at 928-778-2267.

The Community Pregnancy Center is in need of maternity clothes. Clothes can be dropped off at 1124 E. Gurley St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For information, call Sherry at 928-778-7654.

Donate online at www.prescott.va.gov to support Veterans’ programs. The donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations. Donors can be sure 100 percent of their donations go to the veteran patients. For additional information, call 928-776-6013.

Head Start is a free preschool program serving income-eligible families and children with special needs. The focus is on education, nutrition and health. Head Start promotes literacy, child-centered activities, nutritious meals/snacks and medical/dental assistance. Applications are available at Prescott Valley Head Start Center, 6955A Panther Path, behind Yavapai College, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by calling 928-772-7726, or in Chino Valley at 1985 Road 1 West, across from the library, phone: 928-636-1076.

“Caregiver Connection” is a monthly newsletter for seniors, family caregivers and senior services providers. Available for free, the newsletter includes information about support groups, meetings and other local events, as well as articles on relevant topics. To read the current edition, visit www.caregiverconnection.us. To request a subscription, email Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or call 928-778-3747.

The Optimist Club of Yavapai County is looking for new members to help the local community charities and youth organizations. For more information, call Michael Whiting at 928-772-3227.

Visually Impaired and Blind Independent Living Skills Training, a free state program, provides in-home skills instruction in communication, home and personal management, use of low-vision aids and other resource information to adults who are blind or visually impaired. Our goal is to help you stay as independent as possible. The program is provided through the state of Arizona at no cost to the client. For information, call Georgeanne Hanna, Certified Vision Rehabilitation Therapist and Certified Low Vision Therapist, at 928-775-5857.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network of North Central Arizona offers twice-monthly group activities for teenage boys 13-17 from rock climbing, hiking, paintball and field games, to service days. Screened and trained mentors get together with teenage boys to play, eat and share through conversation. If you are a parent who would like your son to have positive male role models, call Charles at 928-499-0522.

Project Aware, Inc. is in need of donations for the men’s shelter. Items needed include twin-size pillowcases, shampoo, conditioner, razors, socks, men’s underwear, soap, sugar, coffee creamer, coffee and toilet paper. Project Aware Men’s Shelter is a local, community funded nonprofit that has been serving the needs of the homeless for more than 20 years. Located at 217 W. Leroux in downtown Prescott, they are open for donations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. For information, call 928-778-7744 during the hours mentioned.

Prescott Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month at the First Lutheran Church, 231 W. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For information, contact Kay at 928-778-2242.

Project Aware, Inc., 217 W. Leroux St., Prescott, is in need of a few families, groups or service organizations willing to prepare a well-balanced hot meal once a month for the 11 gentlemen staying at the shelter. Please contact Rhonda from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays at 928-778-7744.

The Prescott Valley Food Bank has been in operation for more than 25 years providing food to needy families in our community. Nonperishable food and financial donations are the only way they can succeed. During these difficult times, open your hearts to the needy. Call 928-772-4490 for information or to give a donation.

Sharlot Hall Museum has speakers available to address area clubs and organization about the museum’s unique role in our community. If you would like to book a speaker, call 928-445-3122.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity's public information committee needs members to help publicize the PAHH mission to help low-income families buy affordable homes. For information, call Karen at 928-776-8406 and leave a message.

Cat and Kitten Adoptions are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Prescott, next to Costco. For information, call 928-445-5411.

Prescott Area Celtic Society (PACS) promotes the preservation and education of Scottish and Celtic culture. They also put on the Highland Games at Watson Lake in Prescott every year. Meetings are at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. For location and questions, call Jill Nelson at 928-443-1422.

United Animal Friends (UAF) is looking for volunteers to change the lives of local cats and dogs. UAF needs foster homes and will pay vet bills. UAF has a variety of animal-related and administrative volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Red Arrow Real Estate, 1107 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF at 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Operation Gratitude sends care packages of items and letters addressed to individually named U.S. Service members deployed in combat. They do this to put a smile on a service member’s face and express America’s support. For ideas on how to help, go online to www.OperationGratitude.com, email OpGrat@gmail.com, or call Rose at 928-776-1454.

NABA (Northern Arizona Bird Association) is looking for people willing to give their home to a companion bird. We assist in adopting out birds to qualified and pre-approved, permanent homes. Please call 928-533-8152 and leave a message.

Friends of the Prescott Public Library needs donations of gently used books, DVDs, CDs and magazines for its ongoing Book Sale. Your excess books can find appreciative new homes and aid the Prescott Public Library’s special programs and purchases. Small donations may be placed in any library book drop around town or at the library, 215 E Goodwin St., in the book drops or at service desks. Boxes may be dropped off at the desk just inside the door on the library’s lower level entrance on Marina St. If you have a large donation, call 928-777-1521 to arrange for pickup. Your donations are always appreciated and are tax deductible - just ask for a receipt.

Birthline, a pro-life organization located at 719 Hillside, Prescott, helps any woman in a crisis situation. The organization provides free pregnancy tests and will donate maternity clothes, children’s clothes (birth through 24 months), formula and used baby furniture when available. Birthline also accepts donations of these items as well as tax-deductible monetary gifts. Birthline is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. 928-778-5683.

NARFE, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, is a 90-plus-year-old organization that is 300,000 members strong. NARFE preserves the earned economic and healthcare security of active federal employees and current and future federal retirees, and guards against any adverse proposals. Contact the Prescott chapter at 928-541-1614 or the Prescott Valley chapter at 928-710-7470, or visit www.narfe.org.

FBC Prescott Soup Kitchen is open at 4:30 p.m. every Monday for those needing a meal. The Master’s Clothes Closet, 114 Union St., is open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday to help anyone in need of clothing. Call 928-771-7592.



Prescott Healing Rooms, located at Church on the Street on East Carlton Street, Prescott, is open from 5 to 7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday. This is a prayer outreach for the sick. For information, email comebehealed@live.com.

The Chino Valley and Paulden Area Ministerial Association works in conjunction with St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Salvation Army to help people in need. The association helps people with critical housing and living conditions. Referrals are strictly confidential. For more information or to make a donation or volunteer, call 928-636-0276. The office is located behind the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89.

The Firehouse, an after-school program and ministry of "En Fuego," the youth group at Prescott Free Methodist Church, is open from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The Firehouse gives students a place to go after school to work on homework or class projects and to have fun with friends. There are monitored computers for homework and research, games and quiet rooms for studying. There will always be a minimum of two or three adults on the premises.

Buena Vista Children’s Services Inc. in Cottonwood recruits and helps people in the Yavapai County area become a Department of Economic Security-certified childcare provider. If you are interesting in becoming a provider in your own home, call 928-451-5755 or email yavapai.bvcs@gmail.com.

“Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone” is a 49-page free booklet designed to be personalized with your individual entries. This is not for profit and is sponsored by the Hope and Care Foundation. To schedule a presentation or for information, call June at 928-445-2739.

Yavapai Area Narcotics Anonymous hotline is available for anyone with a drug problem who needs to talk with someone confidentially. The hotline number is 1-800-698-5148, and information is also available at www.arizona-na.org.

New Horizons Independent Living Center is a nonprofit agency providing services and advocacy to persons living with disabilities. For information on the Acquired Brain Injury Support Group at New Horizons Independent Living Center, call Mary at 928-772-1266.



Survivors of Incest Anonymous (SIA) is open to men and women who suspect, know, or wish to further explore that they are survivors of childhood sexual abuse. It is for survivors only and not partners or therapists. It is not open to current perpetrators of sexual abuse even if that person is himself or herself a survivor. The meeting meets 6 to 7 p.m. every Saturday. For information and location, call 928-308-3955.

Prescott High School's AFJROTC is adding names to the list of people who attended PHS and died in a foreign war. If community members know of people to add to this list, contact Col. Denny A. Peeples at 928-445-2322, ext. 164.

Prescott Area Women's Shelter (PAWS) currently needs disinfectant wipes, full-size shampoos and conditioners, gas vouchers, bleach, gloves, creamer, thank-you cards, stamps, laundry detergent, bus tickets, sunscreen, paper towels, general breakfast food like cereal, juice, milk, etc., toilet paper and trash bags. Contact paws.outreach@gmail.com or call 928-778-5933.

Rotary Youth Exchange offers exchange opportunities to high school students. Students can spend a year studying in Europe, Asia or South America. Students from those areas also can spend a year studying in Arizona. Anyone interested in becoming an exchange student or hosting one should contact Norm at 928-273-0471 or Norm@NormSamuelson.com.

The Alzheimer's Association sponsors a series of eight weekly sessions for individuals recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. This program provides an opportunity to hear skilled professionals discuss pertinent issues and provide information on the latest medical advances. In addition, individuals and family members will meet with others facing similar challenges. No fee is charged. Prospective participants should call 928-771-9257 for further information.

Become a “blanketeer.” Make a blanket and donate it to Project Linus, which provides new homemade quilts and afghans to more than 63 agencies for children in trauma situations. We meet the third Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Quilters, knitters and crocheters are invited. Donation of yarn and fabrics (cotton, fleece and flannel) welcomed. Call Julie at 928-759-2760 for more information.

Peace4Kids is looking for host families in the local area to host foreign exchange students. These young ambassadors are between 15 and 18 years of age and all speak English. Profiles are arriving for students from various countries. Students will come with their own spending money and medical insurance. Call Carol, Susan or Tom Berger, community supervisors, at 1-877-381-4739 for more information or visit www.peace4kids.net.

The American Red Cross is offering a backcountry first aid training course called Wilderness and Remote First Aid. The 16-hour certification course has been widely accepted by hunters, hikers, SAR personnel, rangers and backpackers. If you spend any time in the wilderness and away from normal EMS response, you need this course. Contact Ron Anderson at 928-533-6530 for details.

Prescott-area breast cancer survivors provide one-on-one support and information to help individuals cope with breast cancer. These specially trained survivors serve as volunteers, responding in person or by phone to the concerns of people facing breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, recurrence or recovery. For more information on this free program, contact Joan at 928-778-1643.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Alateen has regular meetings in the tri-city area. AA has several meetings daily in Prescott and Al-Anon meets Sundays through Thursdays in Prescott and four days a week in Prescott Valley. Alateen meets Fridays in Prescott. Times and locations can be found by calling the AA Intergroup office at 928-445-8691, or for a list, visit the website at www.prescottaa.org or call 928-445-8691.

Granite Mountain Riders, a Prescott women’s equestrian riding group, is inviting interested women to join their organization. Ownership of a horse is not required. Call 928-710-3965 or email granitemtriders@yahoo.com.

Clothes Less Traveled is an outreach to provide struggling parents in need with clothes, toys and other necessities for their children. For more information, call Karin at 928-853-7854 or email clotheslesstraveled@yahoo.com.

Grandpa’s Farm, 7117 E. Addis Ave. in Prescott Valley, offers a food program. Household income determines the amount of money USDA will reimburse to provide meals to enrolled children. For income eligibility guidelines, call 928-772-8009.

A Women’s Support Group discussing topics facing today’s women meets for one hour at 3147 Robert Road in Prescott Valley. The group is limited to 10 participants. For the meeting day, time and registration, call 928-632-8124.

Children’s Clothes Closet and Food Pantry at the SDA Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children’s clothing or food donations are also welcome. For information, call Shirley at 928-273-3252.

Benefits Counseling for Social Security, Medicare, etc. is available at New Horizons Independent Living Center. For an appointment, call Melissa or Gail at 928-772-1266.

Trauma Intervention Programs of Arizona, Inc. is part of a national nonprofit organization. TIP works in cooperation with local emergency service providers, including hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and districts to support crime victims, family members after a death, survivors of a suicide, children left alone after a death or injury to their parents, disoriented persons, or in any situation where emergency responders feel there is a need. For more information, visit www.TIPofAZ.org or call 928-445-4655.

Senior Peer Program is a no-cost program for tri-city elders focused on achieving and maintaining a healthy emotional life. Participants are matched one-on-one with a trained peer. Support groups are also available. Those who are over age 55 and are feeling stressed, depressed or withdrawn should call the program at 928-445-5211, ext. 2672 or 2671, to learn more.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore (home supply store) needs donations of household items. Donors may take items (except clothing) to the ReStore at 1061 Commerce Drive in Prescott between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To make arrangements for pickup of large items, such as working appliances and furniture, call the store at 928-771-1777.

Donate valuables to Batterman’s Auction, 400 W. Gurley St., Prescott, to raise money for the Yavapai Silent Witness crime prevention program. Mention that your donated item is for Silent Witness. For more information, call Steve Skurja at 928-777-7266.

The Yavapai Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (AAS) invites people interested in archaeology to join its organization. The objectives are to foster interest and research in the archaeology of Arizona, encourage better public understanding and concern for archaeological resources, and increase knowledge and skill of members by offering monthly meetings with lectures, field trips and hikes, and a variety of courses and fieldwork opportunities. Visit azarchsoc.org for further information, or call 928-642-0424.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary invites citizens to become docents. Work with people and learn about the animals. Docents provide tours, participate in special events, contribute to outreaches and give positive experiences to kids. If interested, call Nina Bricko at 928-778-4242, ext. 18, or visit HeritageParkZoo.org for an application. Applications are also available at the gift shop.

The High Mountain Chordsmen are looking for male singers for their local barber shop chorus. They meet 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Call Richard at 928-710-0311.

Prescott Fire Department in conjunction with the American Heart Association offers CPR classes monthly to the public and healthcare professionals. Prescott Fire Department paramedics, RNs or MDs teach the classes. Classes offered include: Heartsaver/AED – a four-hour, 2-year certification for ages 10 and up, $40; BLS/Healthcare provider certification for healthcare professionals, a four-hour, 2-year certification, $45; Community First-Aid Training, a four-hour, 2-year certification for ages 10 and up, $30. Group rates may apply for more than 10 people. Private classes are available for agencies and offices. Call 928-777-1700.

Funeral Consumers Alliance of Northern Arizona has volunteers on duty to meet with community members interested in the pre-planning of a simple, dignified and affordable funeral. This free information is made available through the group's affiliation with the Funeral Consumers Alliance, recognized by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as an unbiased source of funeral information. They meet on Wednesdays. Information available at FCANA.org; TucsonFunerals.org.

Prescott Arizona Kennel Club was formed in 1966 to further the advancement of purebred dogs, dog shows, obedience trials and sanctioned matches under the rules of the American Kennel Club. Prescott Arizona Kennel Club takes an active interest in educating the public on the care and welfare of their dogs. Monthly meetings include educational programs on health and medical care, training, show or trial information or fun activities. For information, call 928-582-0203.

Four-County Conference on Disabilities is a nonprofit agency providing services and advocacy to persons living with disabilities. The goal is to find ways to help individuals with disabilities realize their dreams and aspirations and achieve maximum independence, productivity, integration and inclusion in the community. 4CCDD provides training in order to increase skills, helps in finding services, employment and housing, and works with all state and federal agencies to help individuals with disabilities. We offer support groups, transportation, networking with other families and other individuals with disabilities. 928-778-3391.

Used ink cartridges may be dropped off at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley, for recycling and to raise money for CASA. Information: 928-772-3337.

Northern Arizona Chapter of Military Officers Association of America encourages all former, retired and active duty military officers to join our organizations for the purposes of camaraderie, patriotism, community service and the promotion and defense of the interests of all military personnel. Contact Major Stewart Frasier, USMC Ret., at sandam@northlink.com, 928-632-7481 or Colonel Jim Muehleisen, 928-771-0125 or jemuehleisen@hotmail.com.

The Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206, a non-profit all-volunteer organization, is seeking men, women and youth with an interest to help and train in the areas of emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs. Senior members and pilots meet the second, third and fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Civil Air Patrol Hut at the airport, 6508 Janine Lane. Cadets meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Airport Administration Building at the airport. Call 928-415-1506, 928-445-3745 or 928-443-8854 for more information.

The Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St. in Prescott Valley, has live music and dancing with affordable dinners on Friday nights and Bingo on Tuesday and Thursday. Open to all Moose members and their guests. For additional information, call the Moose Lodge at 928-772-3700.

Flyboys – Aero Group 1914-1945: Be on the first wave of vintage air enthusiasts. We aren’t looking for experts or pilots, but for all those who just love the nostalgia of the piston-engine aircraft of the two World Wars and the golden age of flying that spanned them. Contact flyboysaz@yahoo.com.

Learn to be a professional working dog trainer. Trainers are in demand in the police, border patrol and military as trainers or handlers. Michael Charlap focuses on the training of working dogs, particularly those who do protection work and assistance for the disabled. If you are interested and have one to two hours twice a week, call Michael at 928-443-0386.

Prescott Area Celiac Disease and Gluten-Free Awareness group meets at noon the second Tuesday of each month, except June and July, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. Call Renee Richey at 928-443-0399 or Gloria Monreal at 928-759-6190, gmonreal@pvaz.net.

American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women in Prescott and surrounding areas that worked on the home front during WWII. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. Call 1-888-557-6743 or write to American Rosie the Riveter Association at P.O. Box 188, Kimberly, AL 35091.

The Scottish American Military Society, Post #1297, “The Arizona Highlanders” meets the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. For location, call 928-443-1422. The purpose of SAMS is to honor, preserve, promote and perpetuate the proud tradition of American military service, with particular emphasis on the military contributions of those of Scottish origins. Contact Post Commander Larry Lamper at 928-308-5143.