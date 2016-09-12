Man arrested after allegedly choking girlfriend

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 11, and charged with aggravated assault after his girlfriend told police that he had choked her, Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.
About 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 7400 block of East Shepard Hill Lane.
Officers were told by witnesses that a man had jumped over a backyard fence and began arguing with a woman there, Kaufman said, and the argument turned physical, with the man pushing the woman against a wall.
The witnesses said the man, David Hunt, 25, was angry because another man was at her house, Kaufman said. Hunt left before police arrived.
When the police began to investigate, they learned that there had been another, similar, incident earlier that morning, Kaufman said.
The victim told officers that Hunt had come over around 8 a.m. and started a fight.
“During the confrontation the victim reported that David Hunt during had choked her. The victim stated specifically that she was lifted off of the ground by her neck by the Hunt as he proceeded to choke her,” Kaufman said.
Hunt was charged with felony aggravated assault per domestic violence and booked into the Camp Verde jail.
More like this story
- Prescott Valley man arrested after police say he attacked girlfriend
- Man arrested after allegedly choking, punching fiancée
- Teen gets probation in domestic violence assault
- Man faces charges after allegedly knocking down door and beating girlfriend
- Man Tased, arrested after allegedly intimidating child, threatening to burn down home, assaulting police officers
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.