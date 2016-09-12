Long-time debate over city liquor-license fee set to go back to Prescott City Council on Sept. 27

PRESCOTT – A local industry that feels “singled out” for a special city fee will have another chance to make its case to the Prescott City Council later this month.

For years, owners of establishments that serve alcohol have objected to a city liquor-license fee. Although the matter has gone before the council a number of times in the past, the city liquor license fee has remained in effect.

At least two City Council members are questioning the fee again, and have asked that the matter to go back before the council.

Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said Councilmen Steve Blair and Greg Lazzell have requested that the matter appear on a council agenda for further discussion. It is scheduled for the council study session at 1 p.m., Sept. 27.

Blair said this past week that he opposes the liquor-license fee, in part, because he sees it as an example of the series of fees that businesses must pay to the city. “I think we nickel and dime everyone to death,” he said.

With the state already charging bars and restaurants for a liquor license, Blair says, “I don’t know why the City of Prescott has to charge them one too.”

Operators of local bars and restaurants have long made a similar argument.

Dave Michelson of the Palace Restaurant and Saloon said he feels bars and restaurants are being “singled out” by the city for the special fee.

The Palace pays the city $662 per year for its liquor-license fee, and pays the state $585 per year, Michelson said.

“We already pay the State of Arizona a liquor license fee,” Michelson said. “At least the state’s (revenue) is going to liquor control. The city doesn’t do anything with theirs.”

Roxane Nielsen of the Prescott Brewing Company also questions the existence of the fee, maintaining that bars and restaurants are the only business category “that has to pay a fee to the City of Prescott to do business.”

When the Prescott City Council approved a new business-license program this past May, Nielsen argued that the new fee would unfairly come on top of the existing liquor-license fee.

Although city officials have maintained in the past that the city liquor-license fee is justified because of the higher number of police calls to establishments that serve alcohol, Nielsen disputes that.

“There is really no reasoning to the fee,” she said, questioning whether bars and restaurants have more police calls than stores such as Wal-Mart for shoplifting, or convenience stores for domestic disputes.

“It’s just a fee for no reason at all; it doesn’t make sense,” said Nielson, whose business pays the city fees in three categories – for its full bar, its microbrewery, and its production facility.

Zelms said the city has about 150 active liquor licenses, and the establishments pay fees based on their license category.

The city’s website lists 14 categories, including: in-state and out-of-state producers, $530; domestic microbrewery, $178; wholesaler, no fee; government, $530; all spirituous liquor bar, $662; beer and wine bar, $354; liquor store, $354; beer and wine store, $266; hotel/motel, $575; restaurant, $662; and club, $354.

Annually, the fee generates about $70,000 for the city, and the revenue goes into the bed-tax fund (transient occupancy). The money is restricted exclusively to tourism uses, Zelms said.

“Elimination of the fees would reduce capacity for tourism promotion by $70,000,” she said.

Blair, noting that the tourism account regularly operates with a carry-over from year to year, says, “We generally have enough funds in there, and $70,000 would be a small amount to lose.”