Letter to the editor: For the love of old(er) pets

EDITOR:

Thank you for publishing Toby Frost’s column on adopting older animals. I would like to add a few words.

An “active, younger” dog is great for an active, younger person. But for those of us whose marathon-running days are over, and who live in smaller quarters with less outdoor space, it is much easier to have a nice, quiet older dog to hang around the house with us while we both enjoy our retirement.

Frankly, the last time we got a puppy - complete with house training, mess cleaning, damage control, exercising, and playtime - I was so exhausted I thought I was going to die.

Puppies are adorable but it takes a year or two for a dog to adjust to people - to understand basic English, learn “house manners,” and pick up on its person’s moods. Older dogs have already figured this out - puppies would rather go chase butterflies and steal your pizza.

Finally, “rescue” dogs (and cats) know what it is to be scared, hungry, and adrift in a hostile world. They seem to know and appreciate a good home when they see one, and they show their gratitude daily with love and affection. They may have a little more mileage on them but with good care they will be with you for years.

Pam Gordon, Prescott