Fire destroys shed in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT – Central Arizona Fire crews responded to a report of a shed fire Monday, Sept. 12, but were unable to save it, according to Division Chief Rick Chase.

The call came in around 11:40 a.m., and when the first fire engine arrived at the 2800 block of Prescott East Highway, the shed was already fully involved with flames, Chase said.

“The shed was full of tools and miscellaneous items,” he added, including flammables such as aerosol cans and small gasoline-powered lawn tools.

There was little damage to property near the shed, but, Chase said, but the wind direction helped, because if the wind had been from the opposite direction, “the fire had potential to spread to neighboring properties.”

The cause was electrical, Chase said, with wiring running to “home-made outlets.”

There were no injuries.