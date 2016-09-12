Editorial: You’re getting old when …

It seems lately, actually more than that, I am reminded of how old I am becoming.

You know you’re old when a TV show – “Star Trek” – is lauded for turning 50 and you’re talking on a phone that it “predicted” or “invented.” And followers of the show, which went only three seasons, still are going strong; talk of favorite episodes springs forth at the mention of its anniversary (my favorite is “The Trouble with Tribbles.”).

You also know you’re getting old when you cannot enjoy a Trek movie (1982’s “The Wrath of Khan”) because when you see its star (Ricardo Montalban), you think only of a guy on an island wearing a white suit and you hear “da plane, da plane!”

You’re getting old when the gleam in your eyes is from the sun hitting your bifocals (I love that one!).

You know the years are flying by when it’s been 15 years since the 9/11 attacks, and you remember where you were at the moment the first plane went into the towers. That was a day of angst, fear, and tears like no other.

You are getting old when driving seems purely defensive (and you talk to the speeders, as though they can hear you), yet years ago you were the one tearing up the roadways.

It’s also easy to see time stops for no man when mowing the yard’s grass and weeds used to take one day (now it takes two or more), and the afternoon of the first day is spent recuperating. And, while I catch my breath, the debate of Presidential candidates and their health (or lack thereof) makes headlines.

Another that I like – only because it shows people still raise their kids right – is being called “sir” by the clerk or bagboy at the grocery store.

Unfortunately, there are many more – people calling at 9 a.m. and asking, “Did I wake you?”; all you talk about is the weather, money and health issues; and the end of your tie does not come anywhere near the top of your pants (it’s all in how you tie it, I say) – yet, it all shows that we do become our parents, many of us still do read the newspaper and, yes, I need to exercise more!

Now, as for the health of those candidates, it shows both sides have problems – one “stumbles” before getting into her SUV, while the other’s finances remain a matter of debate. How about we get back to the issues, such as who will make sure Social Security is there when I need it, and how I will afford healthcare in my waning years.

Oops, there I go again – at least I didn’t mention how Hurricane Newton did not hit Arizona as predicted … hmph! Yes, I’m getting old.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor