CASA Case: Sarah & Samantha

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for siblings Sarah and Samantha. Sarah is 8 years old; Samantha is 6 years old. The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Sarah and Samantha into custody because their parents are abusing illegal drugs and have abandoned the girls. Additionally, the parents are unable to provide the girls with the basic necessities of life. Sarah and Samantha are currently placed in a group home, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for them.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for the children.

Are you willing to give approximately 15-20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the Court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.