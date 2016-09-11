Photo: Prescott Badgers youth down Prescott Valley Vipers

Chance Hill sets the edge, allowing the Prescott Badgers to have their way and run over the Vipers, during the third game of the season for the Prescott Youth football team.
The Badgers beat the Prescott Valley Vipers 35-0, to improve their record to 2-1.
