Obituary: Ruth Parsons (Miles) Scott

Ruth Parsons (Miles) Scott, 92, was born on July 9, 1924, and passed into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 26, 2016. She was born and raised in London, Ontario, Canada, the eldest of five children. In 1952 Ruth moved to Santa Barbara, California, where she lived with her Aunt, and found employment as a bookkeeper.

Ruth married Ward Scott and after 43 years in Santa Barbara they retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Ward passed away two years later. Ruth began volunteering for Neighbor to Neighbor and has always been a very active member of Prescott Valley United Methodist Church right up to her last days.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cathy Lynne (Ian) Morrish and grandsons Joshua and Daniel all who reside in New Zealand; her son, James Scott in Vancouver, Washington; and her sister, Catherine (Kay) Marie Easun in Toronto, Canada.

Predeceased by her parents, James E. and Annie R. Miles; and three brothers, James E. Miles, Edward J. Miles, and Ross E. Miles.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley.

Heritage Memory Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.