Obituary: Robert Bryant Cherry

Robert Cherry, age 65, of Prescott, passed away Sept. 1, 2016, peacefully in Holbrook.

He met his wife Corienne July 4th Frontier Days Celebration in 1975 married 41 yrs. She was by his side at his passing and sensed his serenity.

Preceded in death his parents Joe Cherry and Robin Cherry.

Peter Howell, his much-respected stepfather, and Aunt Leone were also important influences.

Rob is survived by son, Dr. Christopher Robin Cherry, Knoxville, and (Julie) grandchildren (Avah, Kylie, Sam and Ry). His daughter, Brittany Starr Cherry of Prescott. His sister Jennifer Holston (Jeff), nieces (Heidi and Haley) of Lompoc.

He and Corienne owned Sunflower Import (Holbrook) and Prescott Import Auto. Also worked 27 yrs at York Motors as Master Mechanic.

He played guitar for Gibraltar and White Mountain Boogie Band.

