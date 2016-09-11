Obituary: Myong Ok Campbell

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, Myong Ok Campbell went to heaven to be with God at 4:40 p.m. Ogi as she was known by family and friends was born in Masan, South Korea on April 26, 1957. She was a long time employee at JC Penney Jewelry department. She was married to her husband Kevin in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1986. The couple relocated to Arizona in 1988. Ogi is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kevin; and three adult children, Tobias, Angela and Ginger Campbell. Her sisters Myong Son Leong and brothers Gang Ho, Seong Eg, and sister Myong Yun in Korea, brother in law David Leong, Mother in law Nancy Campbell and sister in law Kim Campbell.

Ogi loved the Prescott area and loved her hundreds of friends and customers she met while working at JC Penney. Her favorite memories were helping people find the perfect engagement rings. She also loved animals and adored her two dogs Gucci and Mimi. Friends may offer condolences atwww.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.