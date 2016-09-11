Obituary: James (Jay) Alderson

James (Jay) Alderson, 86, passed away September 7, 2016, after a short illness.

Jay moved to Prescott with his wife Jane in 1985. He started his own leather shop, “J’s Leather works”, which was known for customized leather crafts. Jay was involved in establishing the Williamson Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. in 1987, which is now the Williamson Valley Fire District #91.

He enjoyed being a part of the monthly pancake breakfast held at the Fire Dept.

Jay is survived by his loving wife Jane; stepson Jim (Erika) Parrish and their three children all of Houston, Texas; two grandsons Robert Jay and Mark Alderson of Florida; Brother in law Jim (Jonnie) Sharbaugh of Las Vegas, Nevada; and nephew Jace (Joy) Sharbaugh and their two sons of New Jersey.

Many thanks to Kevin Draper for his support and the staff at the Williamson Valley Fire Dept. for all their support, also thank you to Hospice of the Pines for your care and support.

