Obituary: Evelyn (Evie) DeWitt

Evelyn (Evie) DeWitt, 76, beloved wife of Larry, passed away Aug. 31, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona.



Evie was preceded in death by her parents and son. She is survived by her daughter Sue, son-in-law Brad, stepson Vernon, stepdaughter Connie, and three grandchildren.

A celebration of Evie’s life will be held in Prescott on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Evie’s name to: Battered Women’s Foundation Hurst non-Profit Org. P.O. Box 54888, Hurst, Texas, 76054

