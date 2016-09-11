Obituary: Arlene T. Eisenbise

Arlene T. Eisenbise departed this world on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, following a brief illness. She resided there since 1997. Self-described as “an author, a story teller, and someone who loved life high on a mountain in Arizona,” to us she was a supportive partner, devoted mother, loving sister, adoring grandmother, and a caring friend.

Arlene was born on Feb. 7, 1932, to John “Jack” and Mildred (McGhee) Winkelman. Both have preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Richard (Dick) Bruso, and a stepgrandson, Kevin Worrall.

She is survived by life mate Denny Garr of Prescott Valley, a sister Gloria (Ron) Schupp of Fredericksburg, Texas and five children: Jill (Harvey) Becker of White Pigeon, Michigan, Shelli Worrall of Longmont, Colorado, Rick (Deb) Bruso of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Terry (Sue) Bruso of Maple Valley, Washington, and Gregg (Shari) Bruso of Eagle River, Wisconsin. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Michelle Morris, Sean O’Melia, Kevin O’Melia, Carri O’Melia, Alison Bruso, 11 stepgrandchildren, and 13 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



Her family was most important. Many of her travels revolved around visits with them. She enjoyed writing, watching movies and listening to Denny’s jazz, or chatting for hours to family and friends. Her first career, as a government worker, began with Social Services of Oneida County in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. From 1972 until her retirement in 1997, she was an Administrative Aide/Claims Rep with the Social Security Administration, retiring from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, office.



Arlene’s passion and second career began with studying Creative Writing and English at the UW Stevens Point. Some of her writings included poetry, children’s plays, newspaper columns, a series of three children’s books, novels about the Crystal Skulls, culminating with her WWII novel “Big War, Little Wars” published in 2014.

Arlene was a member of Professional Writers of Prescott (PWP), Military Writers’ Society of America MWSA, SCBWI, Prescott-Caborca Sister City Group, and a High Initiate of the Prescott Eckankar Group.

At Arlene’s request, cremation has taken place, arranged through Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona. Family and friends may gather on Oct. 8, 2016 at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301, in the AZ Room. A Service of Remembrance by Dave Schmuckler, an Eckankar clergy will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life for Arlene until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Prescott-Caborca Sister City Committee, Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez, Prescott, AZ 86303 with a note “for orphanage program,” which was dear to her heart. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www. ruffnerwakelin.com to post on Arlene’s tribute wall.

Information provided by survivors.