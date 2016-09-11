Middle-aged Musings: Missing those family vacations and open roads

A Daily Courier reader dropped by my office Friday to chat awhile. (I love hearing from our readers!)

The 70-something man was a trucker most of his adult life and regaled me with the places he’s seen while traversing this country sea-to-sea.

We talked about how driving someplace in the ’60s through the ’80s was actually enjoyable. Road rage was a rarity – it probably didn’t even have a name beyond “did you see what that stupid driver just did?”

There most certainly weren’t as many vehicles on the road. My friendly truck driver remembers his time on the roads as some of the best in his life – the places he saw and the people he met are emblazoned in his brain.

I have similar memories of my family’s summer travels. My dad was fond of taking “the road less traveled.” Sometimes that led to my mother’s panic when the gas gauge hovered close to the big E and the last sign of life we passed was three hours before.

I would hang out in the bed over the cab of the RV, watching the world go by and listening to them bicker about getting stranded. Even then, I recognized my mom as a giant worrywart whenever we’d hit the road.

Only one time, I think, we actually ran out of gas. That was on our Grand Canyon trip, coming from our home in Maryland. We conked out somewhere in New Mexico. My dad walked back with his gas can to a shack he’d seen a mile or so previously and managed to get a gallon from an old man there. My mom never really let dad forget that, which is why I remember it, I’m sure. Lots of complaints about being left in the heat with a child (that’d be me!). Drama queen. Not once did we see another vehicle, either.

Now, that shack would house a serial killer (or probably a meth lab) and even the toughest man would think twice about knocking on that door!

After that incident, my father retrofitted our RV with an auxiliary gas tank and purposely didn’t tell my mom its range. I can also remember her saying, “You’re nearly on empty, can you switch tanks?” That poor man was a tad henpecked.

Some of my favorite family trips included the Kansas ghost town of Abilene, the Yellowstone National Park, the Redwood Forest, Salt Lake City, Niagara Falls and the big rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming – we hit that one twice. There are photos somewhere of me in the stockade at Abilene, inside the Redwood tree you could drive through, running fast out of Salt Lake, in front of the geysers and pretending to go over the falls.

Those are also the photos in my head … along with numerous sand castle and wave-jumping photos.

My family lived for those weeks-long vacations. My parents would plan for an entire year, pack for three weeks ahead of time and set out with a plethora of maps and our Good Sam Campground membership book. Close to the end of the day, I’d grab the book and let my parents know which campgrounds were coming up that suited me – my criteria leaned toward a swimming pool and a mini golf course. I’m sure I was a dream to travel with. However, they humored me a lot and I often got to pick where we stayed at night.

Those are memories that I hope I’ll never lose. Life on the road isn’t an easy one and it most certainly will never be the way it was, but I still get a thrill finding that “road less traveled.” Luckily, I have an indulgent spouse who happily turns down a dirt road when I point and say “ohhhh, where does that go?” And, yes, I sometimes lean over to look at the gas gauge … Until next time, Robin