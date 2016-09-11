Gurley/Bradshaw collision causes car to crash into Prescott real estate office

PRESCOTT – Two vehicles collided at the corner of Gurley Street and Bradshaw Drive Sunday morning, Sept. 11, causing one of the cars to hit the Red Arrow Realty building, and sending one of the drivers to Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Prescott Police Sgt. Nathan Barto reported Sunday afternoon that a small sedan was heading north through the Gurley/Bradshaw intersection, when it was hit by an SUV heading east. The collision occurred between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, the driver of the small sedan had a green light, while the driver of the SUV allegedly ran through a red light, Barto said.

The matter was still under investigation Sunday afternoon.

The collision reportedly pushed the small sedan into the front of the Red Arrow Realty building, Barto said, taking out one of the building’s support beams, which was holding up the front overhang. No one was inside the building at the time, he said.

The driver of the sedan, a 76-year-old woman, was taken to YRMC for non-life-threatening injuries. Barto said the sedan was totaled, and the SUV, driven by a 35-year-old woman had substantial damage.

The owners of the real estate building were called to the scene, Barto said, adding that the sedan stopped directly in front of the front door.