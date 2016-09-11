Grandmother’s gift of volunteer labor credited for school’s garden ‘paradise’

PRESCOTT – In the center of La Tierra Community School’s terraced and stone-lined front garden with its gigantic sunflowers, pink gladiolas and yellow four o’clocks is a restored, wrought-iron decorative bench.

The inscription above the wooden seat reads, “Remember something ancient, and imagine something new.”

Kindergarten teacher Mary Layman presented it as a gift last spring to “Grandma Susan,” the 74-year-old volunteer creator of this garden “paradise” that greets every child, parent, and visitor to the front door of this 101-student, kindergarten through sixth grade charter school on Virginia Avenue.

In 2014, Susan Calhoun joined this charter school family when she enrolled her then 8-year-old granddaughter, Hannah, into one of their third-grade classes. She recalls walking up the front path and noticing cracks in the sidewalk and a yard overgrown with juniper bushes, crabgrass, and rocks.

She felt the outside appearance was contrary to the school’s quest for educational excellence.

“I could do something to fix that,” Calhoun said of the thought that inspired her volunteer labor.

Little did she know the effort she commenced in the summer of 2015 would win her a gold medal — the Points of Light Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

“Just goes to show a woman as old as me can still smash that ceiling even if they don’t get paid for it,” jokes the spunky woman with short-cropped gray hair who clocked 963 volunteer hours last year.

The new School Director Lenka Studnicka said Calhoun has become a beloved fixture at the school. Even after her granddaughter moved to California, she has remained one of the most devoted volunteers, a grandmother to the entire student body.



“We believe it takes a village to raise a child, and so we welcome volunteers,” Studnicka said. “And Grandma Susan has created a beautiful garden, not asking for anything. It melts my heart.”

Calhoun, who has six biological grandchildren, is quick to say she did not do all of this alone.

Her daughter, Laurie Temple, one of three adult children, runs a drug and rehabilitation center and Calhoun was able to get some heavy lifting help from several of her male clients, who were instrumental in the installation of some stone pathways and stone benches on the terraced, wildflower plots located just below the fenced playground.

“They were sweethearts. This really helped build community ties,” Studnicka said.

Some of the school’s teachers have also donated materials, including a gnome house Calhoun just repainted. Calhoun is the landscape designer, but she also does much of the weed whacking, tilling and planting as well as all of the ongoing maintenance. She is now building a bird house for the garden.

As for her credentials for this job, Calhoun said she has no formal landscaping or gardening experience. She retired 10 years ago from her position as an administrative assistant to a VA contractor in Sacramento, Calif.

She does like a nice-looking yard, and from trial and error knows what will grow well and where. She planted giant sunflowers and flowering vines around the chain-link fence to hide the barbed wire. A sidewalk flowerbed is full of color from a mix of orange and yellow nasturtium and pink and yellow four o’clocks. The larger bed that borders the front lawn is full of purple irises, pink gladiolas and a multi-color arrangement of other annuals.

On a busy school day, children run in and out of the garden, a few stopping to sit with Calhoun on her bench. She knows all of them by name.

At Christmastime, Calhoun gave each of the children a pouch with 10 seeds each from the flower beds. Her hope is this garden inspires all of the children to have an affection for nature.

“It’s a paradise,” declared parent Ashley Darling.

Calhoun appreciates the compliment. Yet she is not quite ready to rest on her laurels.

“It’s not perfect yet.”