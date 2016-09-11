Glance: 16 drivers competing in NASCAR’s playoffs

The drivers who have made it into the Chase, standing, from left, are Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth. Kneeling are, from left, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Jamie McMurray.

Photo by The Associated Press.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2016 10:28 p.m.

    • CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A glance at the 16 drivers competing in NASCAR's Chase for the Sprint Cup championship, which begins Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway. The drivers are in order of seeding for the 10-race playoffs:

    No. 2 Ford, Penske Racing DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

    BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

    HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan

    CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

    TWITTER: @keselowski

    NOTEWORTHY: Has been one of the fastest drivers this season, but has yet to put it together in the new Chase format. He failed to qualify for the finale in 2014 and 2015.

    No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

    DRIVER: Kyle Busch

    BORN: May 2, 1985

    HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

    CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

    TWITTER: @KyleBusch

    NOTEWORTHY: The reigning Sprint Cup champion has four wins this season, but his consistency has been up and down.

    No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

    DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

    BORN: Nov. 18, 1980

    HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Virginia

    CREW CHIEF: Mike Wheeler

    TWITTER: @dennyhamlin

    NOTEWORTHY: Hamlin opened the season with a win at the Daytona 500. He's still seeking his first championship, and the final pit stop in the 2014 finale cost him the title.

    No. 4 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

    DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

    BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

    HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California

    CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

    TWITTER: @KevinHarvick

    NOTEWORTHY: Won the first version of NASCAR's elimination Chase in 2014, then finished second in the championship race last year. Has been plagued by pit crew issues that have cost him several wins over the last three years.

    No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

    DRIVER: Carl Edwards

    BORN: Aug. 15, 1979

    HOMETOWN: Columbia, Missouri

    CREW CHIEF: Dave Rogers

    TWITTER: None

    NOTEWORTHY: Edwards drives for powerhouse JGR, which has all four of its drivers in the Chase. Despite the depth, only one JGR driver made it to the finale last year.

    No. 78 Toyota, Furniture Row Racing

    DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

    BORN: June 29, 1980

    HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey

    CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

    TWITTER: @MartinTruexJr56

    NOTEWORTHY: Truex is back in the Chase this year after making it to the finale last year. As a sister team to Joe Gibbs Racing, the move to Toyota has led to wins in two crown jewel races this year, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500.

    No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

    DRIVER: Matt Kenseth

    BORN: March 10, 1972

    HOMETOWN: Cambridge, Wisconsin

    CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

    TWITTER: @mattkenseth

    NOTEWORTHY: Is looking for redemption after last year's Chase, in which a feud with Joey Logano led to his suspension.

    No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

    DRIVER: Jimmie Johnson

    BORN: Sept. 17, 1975

    HOMETOWN: El Cajon, California

    CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus

    TWITTER: @JimmieJohnson

    NOTEWORTHY: The six-time NASCAR champion has not won a title since 2013. He's carried the flag for Hendrick Motorsports this season with two victories.

    No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

    DRIVER: Joey Logano

    BORN: May 24, 1990

    HOMETOWN: Middletown, Connecticut

    CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

    TWITTER: @joeylogano

    NOTEWORTHY: Didn't make the Chase finale last year in part because of a feud with Matt Kenseth. Has not had as strong a season as he did the last two years, when he was a title favorite.

    No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

    DRIVER: Kyle Larson

    BORN: July 31, 1992

    HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, California

    CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston

    TWITTER: @KyleLarsonRacin

    NOTEWORTHY: Earned a spot in the Chase late last month with his first career victory. Is in his third season in the Cup Series and has turned up his performance the last month.

    No. 14 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

    DRIVER: Tony Stewart

    BORN: May 20, 1971

    HOMETOWN: Columbus, Indiana

    CREW CHIEF: Mike Bugarewicz

    TWITTER: @TonyStewart

    NOTEWORTHY: Missed the first eight races of the season with a broken back, but returned to win on the road course at Sonoma to earn a Chase berth in his final season before retirement.

    No. 41 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

    DRIVER: Kurt Busch

    BORN: Aug. 4, 1978

    HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

    CREW CHIEF: Tony Gibson

    TWITTER: @KurtBusch

    NOTEWORTHY: Busch has had a quiet year, with one victory but steady consistency. He's one of three Stewart-Haas Racing drivers in the Chase.

    No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

    DRIVER: Chris Buescher

    BORN: Oct. 29, 1992

    HOMETOWN: Prosper, Texas

    CREW CHIEF: Bob Osborne

    TWITTER: @Chris—Buescher

    NOTEWORTHY: Last year's Xfinity Series champion earned a spot in the Chase by winning the rain-shortened race at Pocono. Still had to fight to stay within the top-30 in points to lock in his berth.

    No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

    DRIVER: Chase Elliott

    BORN: Nov. 28, 1995

    HOMETOWN: Dawsonville, Georgia

    CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

    TWITTER: @ChaseElliott

    NOTEWORTHY: The son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott has had a strong rookie year as Jeff Gordon's replacement. He won the pole for the Daytona 500 and is only one of two Hendrick Motorsports drivers to make the Chase.

    No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

    DRIVER: Austin Dillon

    BORN: April 27, 1990

    HOMETOWN: Welcome, North Carolina

    CREW CHIEF: Slugger Labbe

    TWITTER: @austindillon3

    NOTEWORTHY: Making his first Chase appearance in his third full Sprint Cup season. Is still seeking his first career Sprint Cup victory.

    No. 1 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

    DRIVER: Jamie McMurray

    BORN: June 3, 1976

    HOMETOWN: Joplin, Missouri

    CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

    TWITTER: @jamiemcmurray

    NOTEWORTHY: Made his first Chase last season but was eliminated after the first round. Gave Chip Ganassi Racing two cars in the Chase for the first time in team history.

