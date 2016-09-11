Editorial: How do we ‘never forget’?

Cruising to work on the freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2001, my radio music was loud and my smile big.

I was working for a newspaper giant that I loved, my car was new, my thoughts self-centered.

Life was the best it was going to get.

That was my thought just before my Judas Priest song was interrupted by a news alert. Yes, I remember the thought and I remember the song. I remember the exit I was nearest when that alert was aired.

We all know what news story jarred me, and millions of others, out of our reverie 15 years ago.

The slogan is everywhere, “Never Forget 9/11.”

Well, that’s impossible, right? It’s seared on our brains, from the sight of the planes hitting the towers to the last words spoken in an airplane above the Pennsylvania countryside.

Sadly, though, it is possible to forget.

As we address on page one today, our country’s unity is gone. We were brought together in a special way after this tragedy that rivaled, if not surpassed, how the nation rallied after Pearl Harbor.

From Sept. 12 and beyond, American pride swelled. Yes, sometimes it manifested itself wrongly in misdirected racism and suspicion, but for the most part, we gathered together to help one another.

We learned we were not invincible. In fact, we learned we were as vulnerable as a baby in some aspects of national safety.

I try to remember that fact when I’m in a TSA airport line and bordering on screaming frustration. I try to remember there is a generation of babies who will never know their parents because we were vulnerable.

It’s our duty to make sure our children understand how the world changed that day. It’s our duty to show them how the nation banded together, so they know it’s possible. I want the next generation to understand this hatefulness we are seeing in the nation today is not how it has to be.

Like our grandparents told us of their history in the world wars, in Korea and in Vietnam, we are the ones to share our greatest tragedy with the next generations.

In connecting with friends and family through Facebook recently, I’ve seen a lot of posts from teachers who made sure to stop their regular lessons this week and give their students a full look back to 2001.

One is a friend of mine who teaches in Oak Creek. He made me cry with his post about how he can never forget that day and how his students were enthralled with his lesson.

We share a similar experience with a Prescott teacher in this edition, too.

Kudos to our teachers. You are the ones who will help the next generation “never forget.”