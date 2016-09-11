Births published Sept. 11, 2016

Deacon Donal Dowell, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer and Donal Dowell of Prescott Valley.
Rhett Thomas Haley, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to AnnMarie and Ryan Haley of Dewey.
Charlotte Marie Phipps, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Danielle Certo and Jeremia Phipps of Chino Valley.
Sawyer James Phipps, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ariel McCarty and Collin Phipps of Dewey.
Luke James Robbins, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Casey and Robert Robbins of Prescott Valley.
Adriel Mauricio Romero Millan, a 7 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Esly and Mauricio Romero of Chino Valley.
Brayden Jay Schoeneman, a 7 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Nicole Burke of Prescott Valley.
Alexis Rose Mendoza, a 6 lb., 0 oz., girl, was born Saturday, July 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ciara Hill and Francis Mendoza Keel of Ash Fork. (No photo)
Kaden Kelly Miller, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Joydell Miller of Chino Valley. (No photo)
Rick Archer Miramontes, an 8 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Courtney-Anne Stafferi and Ricardo Miramontes of Prescott Valley. (No photo)
Riley Ann Parada, a 7 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Carol and Jose Parada of Chino Valley. (No photo)
Nolan Royce Smith, a 7 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sally Leavitt and Adam Smith of Prescott Valley. (No photo)
Avery John Snyder, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amy and Elijah Snyder of Prescott Valley. (No photo)
Erica Jayne Sparkman, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Katherine Walters and Eric Sparkman of Chino Valley. (No photo)
