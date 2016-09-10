Sunday is ‘God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday’ at Emmanuel Lutheran

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley participates in hands-on service throughout the year. But this Sunday, Emmanuel joins other churches and people across the nation in a special day of service.

Sunday, Sept. 11 is the national day of service and remembrance, in memory of the 15th anniversary of 9/11/01. But at congregations throughout the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Sept. 11 is God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday. Congregations are encouraged to make a difference in their local communities on this day.

“This is the second year Emmanuel Lutheran has been a part of this ELCA national day of service,” said Pastor Kirk Anderson. “It’s taken a lot of work to organize such a big venture, but our congregation has taken this idea and run with it!”

Last year, the congregation participated in 17 service projects. This year, that number has increased to 19, including projects in Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Prescott, since Emmanuel’s members come from all over the area.

Emmanuel’s members, from toddlers to seniors, will participate in projects that include partnering with nonprofit organizations like Prescott Area Shelter Services, Yavapai Family Advocacy Center, Horses with Heart, Hope’s Attic, Stepping Stones, Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program, CASA Senior Center, and the Project Aware Men’s Shelter; caring for veterans at the Northern Arizona VA; and taking care of the home of a local woman who has a disability.

Several projects will take place at the church, such as a feeding project, and packing care packages for teachers at Emmanuel’s adopted school, Liberty Traditional School.

On God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday, instead of the usual two Sunday services, Emmanuel will have one big blended worship service at 9 a.m. Then, the congregation will be blessed and sent to serve at project sites for several hours.

Each project has one or two team captains and a staff of participants.

“Rolling up our sleeves and making a difference in the community is just our way of taking the Gospel message seriously,” Anderson said. “This Sunday and every day, we are encouraged to take love into the world and serve.”

Thrivent Financial is supporting God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with funding for Thrivent Action Teams. Congregation members will be dressed in either God’s Work, Our Hands gold shirts, or Thrivent shirts.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information about Emmanuel’s ministries and programs, go to www.EmmanuelLutheranPV.org or call 928-772-4135.