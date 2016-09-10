PUSD enrollment increases a 'good' problem

PRESCOTT – A month into the Prescott Unified School District’s school year enrollment figures have climbed higher than those of the prior year¬; officials hope it is the start of a trend.

Superintendent Joe Howard reported to the Governing Board on Tuesday night that enrollment figures for the first month indicate an additional 130 students from the same time last year; the district’s total enrollment is now at just under 4,000 students. With those numbers, though, Howard and the administrative staff have needed to take a careful look at class sizes.

To keep classes in the mid-20s range as the district promises for most grades and classes, Howard last month recommended hiring some $126,000 worth of additional staff, including a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary where class sizes had burgeoned to as many as 35 to 38 students. In addition, there were requests for some extra aides and recommendations for teachers at the high school to teach extra periods.

With a firmer grasp on enrollments, Howard was given unanimous permission by the Governing Board to spend an additional $50,000 to cover increases, including three more overload periods at the high school – that brings them to a total of six additional class periods with $5,000 stipends paid for teachers who cover those extra classes – and three overload classes at the Mile High Middle School. At the high school, Howard said the larger class sizes tend to be in the senior English courses and in art studies.

In the initial request, Granite Mountain School that now houses fifth and sixth graders was seeking to add four overload classes, but instead the school has asked to hire an additional teacher. The administration said these staffing adjustments should help manage the class loads at this time.

Board officials celebrated the enrollment increases, but reiterated that they do not want to lose any students because class sizes are too large.

“This is a good problem,” Howard said.

In other business, district leaders highlighted for board members several educational initiative programs, including a five-year plan that emphasizes better coordinated reading instruction and scheduling academic interventions for students so that they do not interfere with reading instruction. District officials talked about a renewed emphasis on measurable academic growth for all students regardless of their classification as general education or special education, including a pilot project with co-teaching between general education and special education teachers.

Board members also learned about the district’s preparation for new state standards, or student-acquired skills, with teachers beginning to adopt a more unified approach to how they prepare lessons and measure outcomes.

The history behind the state’s development of core standards is “incredible” and

PUSD teachers recognize that these are somewhat “moving targets” but the objective is to continue to enhance instruction so that students are always challenged to perform at their best.

“It’s the most important work that we do,” Howard declared.

Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read also offered a review of a district-wide accreditation process that will be ongoing for the next year. The process will include self-assessments for all the schools with a focus on data-based outcomes that then culminate with an outside assessment team visiting random schools and classroom observations. Read said the team will be offering commentary on instruction methods, testing and general educational environment. She noted this is the first district-wide accreditation, and will certainly be a rigorous process intended to, ultimately, enhance what is taught to this district’s children.

“I’m very proud we’re taking this step,” Read said. “We’re really making progress.”