Prescott Valley events honor victims of Sept. 11

Prescott Valley's Patriot Week 2016 kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday with more than 3,000 United States flags taking root at the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

Prescott Valley dedicated Patriot Week to remembering the thousands of people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The flags were placed Friday morning, one flag for each victim of the attacks. The Blessing of the Field was at 4 p.m Friday.

The Patriot Run, a 10K, 5K and fun run event, is scheduled for Saturday. Proceeds from this event help pay the travel expenses for Central Yavapai Fire Honor Guard. The racing starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Program is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday at the Civic Center. The keynote speaker is former Prescott Fire Chief Dan Fraijo.

The Prescott POPS Symphony is scheduled to perform at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the Civic Center.

More details available online at www.facebook.com/PVPatriotWeek.