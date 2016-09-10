Obituary: Veronica Burtschell

Veronica Burtschell, 87, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 5, 2016. Veronica was born on Oct. 13, 1928, in Germany.
Memorial service Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
