Obituary: Grace E. Kurgan

Grace E. Kurgan, 87, of Dewey, Arizona passed away on Aug. 28, 2016. She was born in Chicago.
Memorial service will be on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey, Arizona, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Comments
