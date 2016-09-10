NJCAA Division I Men’s College Soccer

Yavapai College vs. College of the Desert, Calif.
Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
Ken Lindley Field, Prescott
Records: Yavapai College (4-1-1) defeated South Mountain, 7-3, in their previous match; College of the Desert (0-2-1) tied Antelope Valley, 2-2, on Tuesday afternoon.
All-Time: The Roughriders are 3-0-0 against the Roadrunners, scoring 13 goals with 0 goals against in 3 meetings.
Last Meeting: Yavapai 7, College of the Desert 0 (Sept. 12, 2015, in Prescott Valley).
The setting: The Roughriders are 226-11-2 all-time at this venue.
Players to watch: Yavapai – Freshman attackers David Gandara and Matthew Jordan; College of the Desert – Sophomore midfielder Lucas Maia.
Coaches: Yavapai – Michael Pantalione (578-51-28/28th season); College of the Desert – Jose Pipo Castillo (16-41-7/5th season).
Fun Facts: The Roughriders are 15-0-2 all-time against California schools.
League Alert: Four other conference matches taking place on Sept. 10 – Scottsdale Community College-Paradise Valley C.C., Mesa C.C.-Glendale C.C., Arizona Western College-Phoenix College, Pima C.C./Chandler-Gilbert C.C., South Mtn. C.C.-Gateway C.C. Yavapai has a league bye in the 11-team conference.
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy, high 84; Sunset 6:43 p.m.
