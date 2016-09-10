Motorcyclist killed after veering off I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed overnight after being thrown from his motorcycle in a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on I-17 near Greenway.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist veered off the road for an unknown reason and struck a chain link fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS officials say they do not believe other vehicles were involved.

The man was not identified pending notification of family.

They also say there is no sign of alcohol being involved.

Speed has not been ruled out.

Off-ramps on I-17 at Greenway and Bell Road had to be closed for a few hours.