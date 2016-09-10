Marshals operation leads to 195 fugitive arrests in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. marshals in Phoenix say nearly 200 fugitives have been arrested as the result of a two-month operation to weed out gang activity.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a task force comprised of state and local law enforcement agencies has been focused on gangs and violent crime in west Phoenix and the suburb of Chandler since mid-July.

Officials say the initiative, "Operation Summer Burn," has led to 195 fugitives being taken into custody.

The suspects include two wanted for homicide and 25 for sex crimes.

Nearly 50 of them are documented as members or associates of a gang.

They say the operation also netted 22 firearms, $13,400 in cash and several seizures of illegal drugs.