Letter: Post appreciation

EDITOR:

Thank you to the anonymous kindness that was rendered to our Post 108 group that put up the flags on the south side of Highway 69 on Labor Day. That person picked up the entire tab of our group having breakfast at Denny’s. We want to thank that person who supports our honoring of our nation’s flag. Our Post does this for 13 different holidays each year. We would also like to thank the many people who approach us and let us know how much they appreciate us doing this.

Our Post meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Sommer Drive, east of Navajo. All those who have served in our military are welcome to join us. Those women who have had military members are welcome to join our Auxiliary.

Diane MacKaben

Post 108 Auxiliary

Prescott Valley