Letter: Letter to Hillary

EDITOR:

Dear Hillary Clinton:

Where’s Bernie?

Where’s Elizabeth Warren?

Where’s Jennifer Granholme?

Each of these BIG GUNS needs to hold rallies for you 2-3 times weekly

until Election Day. And don’t forget Joe Biden!

Where are you campaigning this week? Next week?

What day this week will you hold your long-overdue Press Conference?

When do you fight for your integrity against the “Play for Pay” players?!

Where is your email counter-attack?



Why isn’t Bill fighting to save the Clinton Foundation and all the good it is doing globally? It’s his legacy that Trump and the Republicans are destroying!

Hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake!

Without an all-out 24/7 no-holds-barred Presidential campaign and a massive, targeted down-ballot Congressional effort you will be at the mercy of the same obstructionist Republican Congressional machine that blocked Obama at every turn for the past six years.

The makeup of the Supreme Court depends on you. The future of our country depends on you. Don’t blow it!

Ed Greenhill

Prescott