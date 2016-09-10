Letter: Good ole boys

EDITOR:

Regarding C.O. (Chuck) Troupe’s letter published on 9/4 in which he wrote about the “good ole boys” network, I could not agree more.

I often quote President Lyndon Johnson. Although most of his sayings are not suitable for publication in a newspaper, one that is, says that “when someone introduces you to a man and tells you he’s a good ole boy, make sure you have your hand on your wallet.”

I personally know a local elected county official and would classify him as a good ole boy. President Johnson’s saying would apply to him without a doubt and from what he has told me in the past, it would apply to many of his fellow elected officials as well.

I vote to replace every incumbent, in every election. It is the easiest way to have term limits and for the life of me, I cannot understand why if so many people want term limits, they refuse to do the same.

Mark Hopkins

Prescott