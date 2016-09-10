Letter: Founding fathers

EDITOR:

It was claimed in a Talk of the Town article that, “The principal founding fathers were not orthodox believers; they were free thinkers, agnostics, Deists – believing in a supreme being but not the Christian God.” For those who know American history and something about the 250 – 270 founding fathers, this is laughable.

I have tried for many months to get a Talk of the Town space to reply, but was repeatedly told no, so am condensing my reply into a letter to the editor, but let’s check it out. 53 of the 55 signers of the constitution were members of orthodox churches. Of the 56 signers of the Declaration, 27 had seminary degrees.

John Witherspoon and Charles Thompson were Bible scholars and created their own versions of the Bible. Dr. Benjamin Rush founded the American Bible Society, and within 8 years of this, the founding fathers had established 121 Bible societies.

Francis Hopkins produced the first American hymn book. Abraham Baldwin, Samuel Johnson, Roger Sherman, Jacob Broam, & John Dickerson were all leading theologians of the day. Of the 270 founding fathers, only 12 at most were not orthodox Christians.

Jefferson made 3 treaties with Indian tribes, and each one had a provision to use public money to send missionaries to them. He also had the WDC public schools use the Bible for their reading text. Of the 4 quotes in the Jefferson memorial, 3 are God centered.

During the constitutional convention, the arguments got so heated that it was in jeopardy of coming apart, so they adjourned for 3 days and went to church and prayed and worshiped, and when they came back the whole atmosphere had changed so that they could work together on it.

Franklin said, “I may not be made to infer that our general convention was divinely inspired when it formed the new federal constitution, but I have so much faith in the guidance of God that directed its completion.” George Washington, Benjamin Rush, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and many others also said it wouldn’t have been accomplished without God’s guidance, but there is no room for their quotes.

You can find all their writings in the Library of Congress web site: www.loc.gov and at www.wallbuilders.com, where you can obtain many great historical resources that will tell you the truth without revising our history.

David McNabb

Prescott