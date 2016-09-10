Goodwill Hiring Events for September

Goodwill of Central Arizona has announced several hiring events in September. Goodwill officials recommend job seekers bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally for each event.

Sept. 12 @ 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Company hiring: Helping Hands

Prescott Goodwill Career Center

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

Sept. 14 @ 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Company hiring: Panda Express

Prescott Goodwill Career Center

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

Sept. 19 @ 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Company hiring: Prescott Pines Camp

Prescott Goodwill Career Center

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

Sept. 26 @ 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Company hiring: Goodwill Retail

Iron Springs Goodwill Career Center,

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott