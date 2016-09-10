Editorial: Fickle federal funds can run out

Temporary good news came this week with the acceptance of a federal grant to fill firefighter positions in Prescott.

This will potentially get the city out of the fire station “browning out” business and ease work schedules.

Well, for two years.

The $1.5 million grant will add at least seven positions to the Prescott Fire Department. Chief Dennis Light is right when he said this buys the city time to solve the financial issues.

However, those two years will go very quickly, as the Mayer Fire District is finding out. They may lose their grant from two years ago soon. That equates to a loss of three positions. With a 10-year low in tax revenue, the district doesn’t have much hope of reclaiming those positions anytime soon.

We reported earlier this week that Mayor Harry Oberg said Prescott could opt to go to the voters next spring to ask for approval of a sales tax increase to help cover the rising public-safety pension costs.

Sales tax initiatives don’t have the best track record around here, but it’s worth a try to keep public safety afloat.

Prescott City Councilman Steve Blair hit the problem squarely on the head with, “We may be forced to look at laying off people when this is over.”

That’s the grim reality of grants. Yes, you may be able to extend them, but that’s a big maybe.

The idea was proposed that the city could handle the ending of the grant in two years through attrition – retirements and departures. But doesn’t that still leave the fire department back where they started … with too few firefighters to protect the city?

The council has an enormous and unenviable job ahead of them: Ease the pension crisis while finding a sustainable source of income to run the fire department. And they don’t have a lot of time.