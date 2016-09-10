City recreation officials: Sports tournaments add millions to Prescott’s economy

PRESCOTT – During a six-day period in July 2017, as many as 4,000 young softball players and their families are expected to converge on Prescott for a major regional tournament.

The expected economic impact to the community: $1.5 million to $1.7 million.

That number is based on an industry-standard multiplier of 2.33 to indicate the number of times the tournament’s revenue turns over in the community. Still, parks officials say, the direct revenue from the tournament is expected to be in the high six figures.

And the 2017 Youth Southwest World Series Girls Fastpitch Tournament is just one of dozens of sporting events that reportedly bring millions into Prescott’s economy each year.

City recreation department records show that the total economic impact has nearly doubled over the past five years – from $2.3 million in 2010 to $5.5 million in 2015.

“Prescott is a tournament destination” Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said, noting that the community’s reputation as a premier spot for tournaments dates back to the days of former recreation directors A.C. Williams and Jim McCasland.

Especially in the world of softball, Baynes and Recreation Services Supervisor Rick Hormann say Prescott has a long-time reputation.

“This is a softball community, and the whole country knows it,” Hormann said.

Through the years, the city’s recreation department has worked to maintain and improve upon its reputation, Baynes said. “We roll out the red carpet; A.C. Williams engrained that,” he said.

For instance, Baynes pointed out that city parks crews drag the fields between every tournament game, work to keep the facilities clean, and put on a steak dinner for umpires. “It’s all hands on deck,” he said.

In addition, the department tries not to let the weather interfere with tournaments. “We don’t rain out softball tournaments,” Baynes said, explaining that if monsoons cause game cancellations on one day of the tournament, the city works to reschedule the games later, rather than simply canceling the tournament and sending the teams home.

The city views youth tournaments as the most valuable in terms of economic impact, Baynes said. While adult tournaments might attract just the players, youth tournaments tend to bring players’ parents, siblings, and grandparents as well.

The city estimates that in addition to lodging, families spend at least $150 over the weekend.

Prescott Tourism Director Don Prince agrees that tournaments help the city’s tourism efforts – especially when they occur midweek, like the 2017 girls’ fastpitch event.

While the community’s hotels are usually at least 90-percent occupied during the summer weekends, Prince said weekday occupancy is often much lower, and tournaments can help to fill in those times.

Along with the economic impact, the July 2017 tournament will have a consequence for the community as well. Prescott City Manager Craig McConnell’s Sept. 2 briefing to the Prescott City Council stated, “Presenting city facilities in top-notch condition will rule out Pioneer Park as a venue for the 2017 July 4 celebration.” The tournament is set for July 11-16 – the week after the July 4 holiday.

McConnell added that the information is being conveyed to the group that is reviewing the request for proposals (RFP) for the 2017 event.

Baynes said the RPF for next year’s July 4 event should be going out by late September. This year’s July 4 event took place in downtown Prescott, after years of being held at Pioneer Park. Some in the community have suggested that the celebration/fireworks should return to Pioneer Park next year.

Baynes earlier noted that the previous July 4 events at Pioneer Park had caused damage to the sports fields, requiring re-seeding after the event.

The tournaments

A Prescott Recreation Services calendar of events for 2016 lists more than 30 sporting events – covering everything from youth soccer, to men’s senior baseball, to women’s senior softball.

The top tournaments include:

• The Yavapai Soccer League’s Yavapai Soccer Cup, April 9-10, including 153 teams.

• The Yavapai Soccer League’s Yavapai Soccer Cup on April 2-3, which brought in 90 teams.

• The Beat the Heat Girls Fastpitch Softball Invitational, July 17-19, which brought in 70 teams.

• The AYSO Mile High Classic Youth Soccer Tournament, April 15-17, which included 59 teams.

• The Senior Volleyball Tournament, Aug. 13-14, with 32 teams.

• The Men’s Senior Slowpitch Western State Championships, July 21-24, with 29 teams.

• The ASA Cool Country #1 Men’s/Women’s/Co-Ed Slowpitch Tourney, June 25-26, which included 22 teams.