Chino Valley falls to Tuba City; Bagdad cruises to 4-0 mark

CHINO VALLEY – Chino Valley High’s football team suffered its first loss of the 2016 season on Friday, Sept. 9, succumbing to Tuba City, 18-6, at the Cougars’ stadium.

On Hall of Fame Game night, 3A Conference Chino dropped its overall record to 2-1. The Cougars committed three turnovers and trailed 12-0 at halftime.

Chino scored its lone touchdown when quarterback Josh Fisher tossed a 25-yard pass to tailback Andrew Granillo in the second half.

The Cougars will play host to North Pointe Prep (0-3) at 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 16.

Bagdad 65 San Pasqual 8

YUMA – Bagdad High’s football team pounded San Pasqual in 1A Conference play on Friday night, Sept. 9, to remain undefeated at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the West Region.

Sultans quarterback Israel Loveall threw five touchdown passes. Teammate Ben Loveall scored three TDs and registered an interception and a fumble recovery after Jorden O’Neill stripped the ball.

Connor Pacheco scored two touchdowns, including one on the ground and one through the air. Devin Nelson ran a punt back 60 yards for a TD to cap a strong night for 1A No. 1-ranked Bagdad.

Next Friday, Sept. 16, the Sultans will play host to region foe Anthem Prep in the eight-man game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Bagdad.

TONIGHT, Sept. 10: 1A Conference – Mayer High at Anthem Prep (at Boulder Creek H.S. in Anthem), 7 p.m.