Arizona Community College Athletic Conference 2016 Men’s Soccer Standings

Arizona Community College

Athletic Conference (ACCAC)

2016 Men’s Soccer Standings

Through Sept. 9

ACCAC W L T PTS

Pima 5 1 0 15

AZ Western 4 0 1 13

YAVAPAI 4 1 1 13

Phoenix 4 1 1 13

Chandler-Gil. 3 1 1 10

Mesa 2 2 1 7

Glendale 2 2 1 7

Scottsdale 1 3 1 4

South Mtn. 1 5 0 3

Gateway 0 4 1 1

Paradise Valley 0 6 0 0

Note: 3 points for a win, 1 point for a tie

Thursday, Sept. 8, Scores

YAVAPAI 7, South Mtn. 3

Glendale 5, Paradise Valley 1

Phoenix 2, Scottsdale 1

Arizona Western 3, Mesa 2

Pima 2, Gateway 0

Saturday, Sept. 10, Matches

College of the Desert vs. YAVAPAI (at Ken Lindley Field, Prescott), 6 p.m.

Scottsdale at Paradise Valley, 9 a.m.

Mesa at Glendale, 10 a.m.

Pima at Chandler-Gilbert, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona Western at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

YAVAPAI vs. Gateway (at Rose Mofford Park, Phoenix), 4:30 p.m.

Mesa at South Mountain, 1 p.m.

Glendale at Pima, 4:30 p.m.

Chandler-Gilbert at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona Western at Scottsdale, 5:30 p.m.