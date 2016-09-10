Arizona Community College Athletic Conference 2016 Men’s Soccer Standings

Arizona Community College
Athletic Conference (ACCAC)
2016 Men’s Soccer Standings
Through Sept. 9
ACCAC W L T PTS
Pima 5 1 0 15
AZ Western 4 0 1 13
YAVAPAI 4 1 1 13
Phoenix 4 1 1 13
Chandler-Gil. 3 1 1 10
Mesa 2 2 1 7
Glendale 2 2 1 7
Scottsdale 1 3 1 4
South Mtn. 1 5 0 3
Gateway 0 4 1 1
Paradise Valley 0 6 0 0
Note: 3 points for a win, 1 point for a tie
Thursday, Sept. 8, Scores
YAVAPAI 7, South Mtn. 3
Glendale 5, Paradise Valley 1
Phoenix 2, Scottsdale 1
Arizona Western 3, Mesa 2
Pima 2, Gateway 0
Saturday, Sept. 10, Matches
College of the Desert vs. YAVAPAI (at Ken Lindley Field, Prescott), 6 p.m.
Scottsdale at Paradise Valley, 9 a.m.
Mesa at Glendale, 10 a.m.
Pima at Chandler-Gilbert, 4:30 p.m.
Arizona Western at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
YAVAPAI vs. Gateway (at Rose Mofford Park, Phoenix), 4:30 p.m.
Mesa at South Mountain, 1 p.m.
Glendale at Pima, 4:30 p.m.
Chandler-Gilbert at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Arizona Western at Scottsdale, 5:30 p.m.
