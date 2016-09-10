Arizona Community College Athletic Conference 2016 Men’s Soccer Standings

    • Arizona Community College

    Athletic Conference (ACCAC)

    2016 Men’s Soccer Standings

    Through Sept. 9

    ACCAC W L T PTS

    Pima 5 1 0 15

    AZ Western 4 0 1 13

    YAVAPAI 4 1 1 13

    Phoenix 4 1 1 13

    Chandler-Gil. 3 1 1 10

    Mesa 2 2 1 7

    Glendale 2 2 1 7

    Scottsdale 1 3 1 4

    South Mtn. 1 5 0 3

    Gateway 0 4 1 1

    Paradise Valley 0 6 0 0

    Note: 3 points for a win, 1 point for a tie

    Thursday, Sept. 8, Scores

    YAVAPAI 7, South Mtn. 3

    Glendale 5, Paradise Valley 1

    Phoenix 2, Scottsdale 1

    Arizona Western 3, Mesa 2

    Pima 2, Gateway 0

    Saturday, Sept. 10, Matches

    College of the Desert vs. YAVAPAI (at Ken Lindley Field, Prescott), 6 p.m.

    Scottsdale at Paradise Valley, 9 a.m.

    Mesa at Glendale, 10 a.m.

    Pima at Chandler-Gilbert, 4:30 p.m.

    Arizona Western at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 13

    YAVAPAI vs. Gateway (at Rose Mofford Park, Phoenix), 4:30 p.m.

    Mesa at South Mountain, 1 p.m.

    Glendale at Pima, 4:30 p.m.

    Chandler-Gilbert at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

    Arizona Western at Scottsdale, 5:30 p.m.

