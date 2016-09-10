Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, US makes note of global threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of Sunday's 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the State Department is reminding U.S. citizens about threats around the world and urging Americans to be vigilant about their personal security.

The department's latest worldwide caution says "current information suggests that terrorist groups continue to plan attacks in multiple regions" and that extremists "may use conventional or nonconventional weapons to target official government and private interests."

The U.S. government says extremists remain interested in "soft targets" such as high-profile public events; hotels, clubs and restaurants; places of worship; schools; shopping malls and markets; public transportation systems; and events where Westerners gather in large numbers, including during holidays.

The department notes that U.S. government facilities worldwide remain at a "heightened state of alert."