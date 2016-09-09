Studebakers on the move today, Saturday in Prescott

John Verrill talks about cars like some men describe beautiful women. An antique Studebaker Avanti, for instance: “It’s an Italian design, still very modern to this day, with an upswept rear end and very sleek to the front. The interior is set up like a cockpit. All the controls are like an aircraft.”

Saturday, Sept. 10, is Drive Your Studebaker Day, and Verrill will be doing just that. He and several members of the Arizona chapter of the Antique Studebaker Club will be out and about Prescott and Chino Valley this weekend enjoying the special day.

Photographers and lovers of antique cars may spot a 1939 President Club sedan, one of only three known to Verrill, parked in front of the Apache Lodge Motel.

“I only know of two others – one in a museum, one private individual, and then mine,” Verrill said. “I can’t find any others registered in any state.”

This car needs restoring, but the engine runs well, he said.

Road-worthy Studebakers will drive out to Granite Dells Friday afternoon for a photo shoot, what Verrill calls “old cars against the big stones.”

On Saturday, Prescott members will meet up with a group from Phoenix who drive “newer” cars from the 1950s. Verrill’s club includes only those Studebakers from 1902-1941. They are heading to Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and will park their cars in the west parking lot.

In the afternoon the group heads out to Chino Valley to visit with Jim Schultz who owns the Oldsmobile Rocket Ranch. Along with Schultz’ 37 Oldsmobiles, he also owns a 1952 Studebaker Centennial car.

“That’s our excuse for being there,” Verrill said, describing this model that has “a pretty little bonnet in pastel green. It’s a beautiful car; it’s all original.”

He will share, with anyone expressing an interest, the history of the Studebaker, beginning with production of the Conestoga wagon in 1852. For more information about the club, call John Verrill at 928-771-9841.