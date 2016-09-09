Obituary: Darryl James Paul

Darryl transcended into the Heavens at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016. Darryl was born to his mother, Gloria Francis Paul-Jordan, and his father, Dr. William James Paul, on Aug. 18, 1962.

His father, Jim; wife, Chris; nephew, Zach; and niece, Hannah preceded him in death.

Gloria is his adoring mother and was his caregiver for the last several years. Although Darryl was sober 10 years he suffered the devastating long-term effects of past alcohol use that had captured him at a young age.

Darryl had an astonishing amount of love, strength, and forgiveness that he shared in life’s challenging times. He faced adversity with an unshaken faith that carried him to the end.

Darryl is survived by his sons, Brandon and Rory, their wives; a granddaughter; his sister, Kellie; and brother, Nathan Gatewood; nieces, Sheynna and Andrea; nephews, Trevor, Bronz and Chris; a half sister, Pat; and brother, Greg; along with several other out-of-state nieces and nephews.

Tribute Celebration will be held at Chapel Of The Valley in Prescott Valley on Sunday at 5 p.m. His remains were donated to Science Care for future medical advancement.

Information provided by survivors.