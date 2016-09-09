Obituary: Arlyn Benson Van De Mark

Arlyn Benson Van De Mark, 36, of Tucson, Arizona, was born Dec. 2, 1979, to Jean Johnson and Ben Van De Mark in a small hospital in Tempe, Arizona.



That day marked the beginning of a life that would serve as a conduit that would flow through it laughter, love commitment, adventure and unwavering loyalty to anyone he came in contact with.



He graduated from Prescott High School class of ’98. Known by many and loved by all, Arlyn carried an infectious smile and selfless heart for the entirety of his life. He was, among many other things, a son, a husband, a father, a brother, a mentor, a student, an athlete, an artist, a comedian, and a humble and devoted friend to anyone who was blessed to know him.

Arlyn’s early years were spent hunting with his father, Ben; enjoying music, contagious laughter and friendship with his mother, Jean; simple and effective lessons with his stepfather, Dave; and countless adventures with legions of friends forged the character of a man who can only be spoken of with reverence and gratitude. It was through this character that Arlyn achieved his greatest accomplishments.



The man Arlyn had become afforded him the attention and love of the woman who became the love of his life, his sweet wife, Amy. The pinnacle of Arlyn and Amy’s union would be realized in the form of two perfectly beautiful daughters, Madeline and Ayla. These precious girls would immediately become the nucleus of Arlyn’s world and the title “Doting Father” would be added to his life story. Without a doubt these girls are the legacy that Arlyn has entrusted to those of us left behind.

Arlyn’s love for riding motorcycles has been a defining element in his precious story from a very young age. It was his art, his passion, and the way that he chose to express to the world the fire and fervor he held for life.



Arlyn was called to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2016. It was a beautiful, sunny Sunday in the Sonoran Desert. His last moments were spent engulfed in the wonder of the sport he loved. It was, as he would have written it himself. As this story was being written, a storm has descended on the desert that Arlyn called his home and showers are renewing the soil that Arlyn found such joy riding on. It’s just the kind of storm that would bring a spark to the eye of the man whose name means “venturesome waterfall.”

While those who remain are left with a void where this great man once was, it should be with fondness of heart and great humility that we recall the man who truly knew what it meant to be a friend. It is with much admiration that we should all strive to live a life of such character. It is in his honor that we will move forward with a perfect example he made for us to follow. Those of us who remain have the gift in each day left to “Live Like Ace.”



He is survived by his wife, Amy; and two beautiful daughters; his mother and stepfather, Jean and Dave Johnson; father and stepmother, Ben and Cindy Van De Mark; and numerous brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family who will all miss him greatly.

For those who would like to say goodbye to Arlyn or just be in his presence, a viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Marana Mortuary & Cemetery, 12146 W. Barnett Road, Marana, Arizona 85653.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, in the Arizona Salon 1-6, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85745. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/2nbx9h2w.