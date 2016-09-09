MOPS kicks off new year with Popsicles in the Park

MOPS – that’s what is done a lot by Mothers of Pre-Schoolers. And there you have it. MOPS is a national organization and this particular branch meets at the Mayer Community Church at 10051 S. 5th St. in Mayer on the first and third Friday’s of each month from 9 to 11 a.m.

There is a child-care section where the children are supervised and learn social skills while their mothers meet in an adjacent room where everything is done from learning to cope with toddlers, doing crafts, watching DVDs for new skills, and everything in between.

Since Popsicles in the Park was on a Thursday, it was one of the many extra events held to alert mothers of the program. It was the official kick-off for the coming year. This is the local group’s third year and many mothers have found friendships with someone in the group that goes beyond their support of MOPS. Several mothers got together to hold activities for the group during the summer.

Sept. 16 is the first official meeting for the year, so bring your pre-schooler and come to see what is available to you. Plus the fact you can have a couple of hours off from overseeing your toddler. Not a toddler? No problem as children from new-born through kindergarten are welcomed. Contact Joyce at 480-244-6767 or rockandquilt@gmail.com for more information.