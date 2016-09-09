Letter: Opposing legalizing marijuana

EDITOR:

The Arizona Association of County School Superintendents has announced its opposition to Proposition 205, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona.

“The Arizona Association of County School Superintendents (AACSS) strongly opposes Proposition 205,” said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter. “No reasonable person in education can support expanded drug use among Arizona’s kids while supporting their intellectual development. Prop 205 works directly against our mission and will negatively impact the health and safety of our students, our schools and our communities. We urge parents across the state of Arizona to vote no on Proposition 205 in November.”

“I am so appreciative of leaders like our county school superintendents who clearly see that recreational marijuana negatively impacts student achievement,” said Yavapai County Attorney and ARDP Chair Sheila Polk. “Since legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado, an increasing number of students are using and bringing the drug on school campuses. Drug-related suspensions, expulsions and drop-outs have risen dramatically. Recreational marijuana is detrimental to positive school outcomes and promises of more money for education have proven illusory.”

