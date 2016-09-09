Layoffs not likely after end of grant, Prescott fire chief says

PRESCOTT – A $1.5 million federal grant that will allow the Prescott Fire Department to fill at least seven firefighter positions got City of Prescott approval this week.

And even though the grant runs for just two years, Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light said he does not expect the department to have to lay off those employees at the end of the grant’s two-year period.

Light told the Prescott City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that the $1,546,974 U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant would buy the fire department time to better deal with financial challenges caused largely by rising pension costs.

In addition, the department’s financial situation could change over the next two years, officials say. For instance, Mayor Harry Oberg said the city could opt to go to the voters next spring to ask for approval of a sales tax increase to help cover the rising public-safety pension (PSPRS) costs.

Still, Prescott City Councilman Steve Blair questioned Light about what would happen at the end of the two years. “We may be forced to look at laying off people when this is over,” he said.

But Light maintained that because of the possibility of extending the grant, as well as the expected retirements and staff departures over the two years, the department would not have to lay off those employees at the end of the two years.

“We could do that with attrition,” Light said in response to Blair’s comment.

The Prescott City Council accepted the SAFER grant on Tuesday, and the city now has until February 2017 to fill the grant-eligible firefighter positions.

Related Stories